2 Chicago Bears offensive linemen suffer injuries

The Chicago Bears offensive line was hit by the injury bug in practice No. 4.

Overall, the offense had a good day in rookie tight end Colston Loveland’s return from a shoulder injury. The Bears’ offense won their two-minute drill via a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. But the offensive line has two injuries to worry about early in training camp.

The Chicago Bears had two OL suffer injuries on Saturday

Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, second-year offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie exited practice early with an injury after earning reps with the first team. Doug Kramer appeared to hurt his left foot while taking second-team reps at center.

"Bears practice No. 4 just wrapped -Much better day for the first-team offense, which ended the 2 minute drill (end of half scenario) with a goal line fade TD from Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze -Kiran Amegadjie was with the 1s at left tackle before leaving practice early with injury," Cronin posted on X. "Doug Kramer (center with the 2s) injured what looked to be his left foot.

“-Theo Benedet in place of Darnell Wright (rest day) at right tackle.”

It’s unclear how serious the injuries to Amegadjie and Kramer are as of this publication.

The Bears practiced outdoors at Halas Hall on Saturday after closing the practice to fans due to weather. Chicago is off on Sunday but will return for practice No. 5 on Monday. We should know more about the extent of the injuries on Monday.

Amegadjie is in a three-way race with Braxton Jones and rookie Ozzy Trapilo for the starting left tackle spot.

Kramer, a sixth-round pick by the Bears in 2022, resigned with the team on a one-year deal in March and is battling for a spot on the 53-man roster.

