Chicago Bears rule out 2 players against Texans, 3 are questionable

On Friday, the Chicago Bears revealed concerning injury news before their Week 2 contest against the Houston Texans. The Bears ruled out two players for Sunday night’s game. Three more players will be questionable to play.

The Chicago Bears ruled out two players on Week 2 injury report

Per Friday’s injury report released by the Bears, offensive lineman Ryan Bates and fullback Khari Blasingame have been ruled out. Bates is dealing with a shoulder/elbow injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday but missed practice on Thursday and Friday.

Blasingame is dealing with a hand/knee injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday but missed practice on Thursday and Friday.

3 players are questionable to play the Houston Texans

Wide receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) are marked as questionable to play the Texans. Allen missed all three days of practice this week. Odunze missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday.

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker is questionable to play with a foot injury. He missed practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday. He was a full participant on Friday.

The Bears have good injury news for two players

Rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie was listed as a full participant at Friday’s practice. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he recovers from a quad injury he suffered at Yale last season. He has no injury designation for Week 2’s game.

Zacch Pickens was ruled out for the Bears’ Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans because of a foot injury. He was limited at practice on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE