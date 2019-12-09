Report: Cubs, Phillies have discussed Kris Bryant trade

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chicago Cubs this offseason is their core players and if they decide to trade one or not. Two names that have become hot in the rumor mill are Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant.

Both are considered core players but the Cubs could look to deal one or possibly both this offseason. As the Winter Meetings get set to being in San Diego, one of those names was mentioned in a report.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported that the Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have had ‘talks’ regarding Kris Bryant:

Cubs have had talks with Phils on Bryant . Nothing there at the moment. Service time grievance still an issue . — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 9, 2019

As noticed above, the grievance result is still an issue for the Cubs to move Bryant.

Also, the package is important. The Cubs would need a big package of prospects and/or MLB ready players. Here is what Levine said about players of interest for the Cubs:

Michael Riley – Ender Inciarte and a pitcher would be players of interest — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 9, 2019

This will continue to be a big story for the Cubs. Check back for more on the rumor mill as the MLB Winter Meetings continue.