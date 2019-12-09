Report: Cubs, Phillies have discussed Kris Bryant trade
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chicago Cubs this offseason is their core players and if they decide to trade one or not. Two names that have become hot in the rumor mill are Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant.
Both are considered core players but the Cubs could look to deal one or possibly both this offseason. As the Winter Meetings get set to being in San Diego, one of those names was mentioned in a report.
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported that the Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have had ‘talks’ regarding Kris Bryant:
As noticed above, the grievance result is still an issue for the Cubs to move Bryant.
Also, the package is important. The Cubs would need a big package of prospects and/or MLB ready players. Here is what Levine said about players of interest for the Cubs:
This will continue to be a big story for the Cubs. Check back for more on the rumor mill as the MLB Winter Meetings continue.
One thought on “Report: Cubs, Phillies have discussed Kris Bryant trade”
Both of these players have had their ups and downs over the past few seasons, including injuries. But more important in today’s professional sports world is the constant pressure to be a prime contender for a shot at championships and world and national titles. The business side of pro sports takes precedence over a player’s past performance, personality and fan appreciation. And, don’t forget the road to riches goes in both management and players’ pockets, business is business, and no tears should be shed over trades and free agencies moving forward. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!