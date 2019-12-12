Chicago native Jabari Parker sounds off on Bulls

Chicago native Jabari Parker signed with the Chicago Bulls in free agency back in July of 2018. He would be playing for his hometown team at the United Center in a city where Michael Jordan and the Bulls owned the NBA throughout the 90’s.

But the marriage didn’t last long.

Parker was traded away in February of 2019 and is in his second season with the Atlanta Hawks. Before Wednesday’s matchup at the United Center between the Bulls and Hawks, Parker talked to the local media and he didn’t hold back on the Bulls organization:

Jabari Parker returns to Chicago today as a member of the Hawks, but insists there’s no hard feelings toward the Bulls. "I just had to move on, but that never changed about how I feel about my city because I have more street cred than that organization period," he told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hiArB9MVFP — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 11, 2019

Yikes.

Parker isn’t wrong though. The Bulls organization right now is a complete mess as it stands. They have had the No. 7 overall pick for three-straight years and right now there is no improvement in this rebuild. That and the fact that attendance is low this season.

The Bulls are currently at 9-17 here through Mid-December and at this rate they may be forced to make some big changes.