New Solider Field Art of Words print is a must have for Chicago Bears fans

I’ve been following the team over at Art of Words for a few years now and they have put together some awesome pieces for a variety of different teams, cities, musical acts, historical figures and much, much more. But their latest piece truly is awesome and represents the Chicago Bears in every way.

Daniel Duffy put together this awesome print of Solider Field, home of the Bears, including every player that has ever played for the franchise. From Walter Payton to Brian Urlacher and even Mitchell Trubisky, if they played for the Bears, the name is on there.

Check out the print below:

As you can see above, the print not only features Soldier Field but the campus and city skyline as well. It comes at a price of $49.99 for the print, $209.99 for a double matte and frame or you can buy the original for $4,000. This is an awesome piece for any Chicago Bears fan and would be perfect for an office, living room, home office, etc.

Per Duffy, the piece took him between 150-200 hours to make. He spoke with NBC Chicago about working on this specific piece:

“The Bears’ 100th anniversary was on our radar all year,” Duffy said. “This was a piece that we had to get to. We look at great anniversaries, and I try to hit new cities each year, (but) Chicago has been amazing to us every since we did our Wrigley Field piece, and I definitely had to (do it).”

Duffy is based in Philadelphia but has done a few different pieces of art on the city of Chicago and its sports teams. You can check out the full catalog of his work on his website HERE.