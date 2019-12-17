Latest loss has Bulls fans even more frustrated

Just when you think it can’t get much worse for the Chicago Bulls this season, they somehow find a way to make it just that.

Monday’s game at Oklahoma City was the latest example of that as the Bulls blew a 26-point lead in the second half to fall 109-106 to the Thunder, dropping Chicago to 10-19 on the year. It was a game that should have one and at this stage of the rebuild, they need to learn how to close teams out. That didn’t happen.

It’s pretty obvious the Bulls are a mess at this point in the rebuild and nothing is going to change for the front office and coaching staff. Monday’s game was another example of something going terribly wrong with coaching and no accountability, yet.

With the game tied at 106, the Bulls managed to foul the Thunder on the inbounds play. Steven Adams, who is not a great free throw shooter, stepped to the line. He made the first to give the Thunder the one-point lead. Jim Boylen decided to sub out Wendell Carter for Coby White to try and push the ball up the floor in the final seconds but it backfired. Adams missed the free throw and Oklahoma City rebounded it with Carter out of the game.

It was inexcusable. But so was blowing a 26-point lead to a team that entered the game with just 11 wins.

Jim Boylen used a timeout with 33 seconds left in 3rd quarter after Thunder cut #Bulls' lead to 10. That was a terrible coaching decision because the quarter break was coming to settle his team down. Bulls then didn't have a timeout left when badly needed in final minute. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) December 17, 2019

As the calendar flips to 2020, there really is no hope in sight right now. The Bulls do have some winnable games to close out 2019 taking on Washington,Detroit, Orlando and Atlanta before playing Milwaukee to close out the calendar year and go to 2020.

There is a lot of season left and the main thing right now is to focus on the development of young players like Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter and Coby White. But the team also needs to show improvement and start winning games.

Sadly, I don’t see that happening that quick.