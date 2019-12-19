Chance the Rapper, Common to headline 2020 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

In just under two months, the NBA world will center around the city of Chicago as it hosts the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. The city will host numerous events leading up to the weekend where the game will take center stage on Sunday night and close it all out.

While the city will offer plenty of activities and activations all around throughout the week, it will add some local music to the game itself.

The league announced on Thursday that Chicago native Chance the Rapper will headline the NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show:

In addition to Chance the Rapper, Chicago native Common will also give some remarks to the crowd about the history of basketball in the city as well as introduce the rosters for both teams and perform. Chance’s younger brother, Taylor Bennett, will perform at halftime of the Rising Stars game on Feb. 14. The two will also serve as ambassadors throughout the week.

