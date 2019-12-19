The Bear Front Podcast: Week 16 vs Kansas City

With the Bears’ playoff hopes officially dead, they now look to play spoiler to playoff byes and division rivals to end the season. The guys discuss what’s in store and what the team should look for in their final two contests. PLUS, we’re giving away a free Bears hat of your choice from Fanatics! Here’s how to enter:



