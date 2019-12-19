Latest:

CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

BEARS FEATURED Podcasts 

The Bear Front Podcast: Week 16 vs Kansas City

Stephen Johnson 0 Comments , , , , ,

With the Bears’ playoff hopes officially dead, they now look to play spoiler to playoff byes and division rivals to end the season. The guys discuss what’s in store and what the team should look for in their final two contests. PLUS, we’re giving away a free Bears hat of your choice from Fanatics! Here’s how to enter:

1) Head to iTunes or Google Play and subscribe to The Bear Front
2) Screenshot proof of your subscription
3) Head to the ChiCitySports.com forums and sign up
4) Message Bear Front host Nick Bitting on the forums at Harbaugh2WaddleTD

Hurry! You must be entered by the end of the Bears vs Chiefs game Sunday night!

Stephen Johnson

Host of ChiCitySports’ The Bear Front podcast, Stephen previously spent 8 years with ESPN Radio and as a TV reporter. He is an avid fantasy sports player and is a former Fantasy Football Expert for Chicago’s 670am The Score.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *