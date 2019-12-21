Latest:

White Sox agree to deal with Dallas Keuchel

The Chicago White Sox are in the giving spirt.

On Saturday night the White Sox added to their rotation, agreeing to a deal with left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel. The move comes just a few days after they agreed to a deal with veteran pitcher Gio Gonzalez.

The deal is reportedly for three years and $55M with a four-year vesting option that can take the contract to $74 million. The 31-year-old Keuchel is coming off a season in which he went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts. Keuchel sat on the free agent market for the offseason and first few months of the MLB regular season before joining the Braves.

Prior to that, Keuchel spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros and had three seasons with a sub 3.00 ERA. In 2015, Keuchel won the AL Cy Young award going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA.

