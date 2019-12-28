Zach LaVine seems open to participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago

With the NBA All-Star Game returning to Chicago in 2020, it’s ideal for the Chicago Bulls to have someone participate in not only the game but some of the festivities as well. Rookie Coby White is likely going to play in the NBA Rising Stars contest, a game between top rookies and sophomores in the league, but will he be the lone representative?

Guard Zach LaVine has already expressed his desire to play in the actual All-Star Game as voting is underway and now he’s open to some other events as well. Prior to Saturday’s game vs. Atlanta, LaVine was asked about the weekend and the possibility of participating in the Slam Dunk Contest and/or the three-point shootout. It’s a question that a lot of people, including his girlfriend wants to know:

‘‘I’ve still been thinking about it, man,’’ LaVine said. ‘‘Everybody . . . my girlfriend just asked me the same thing [Saturday] morning. I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I would be more inclined to do it if I’m playing in the game, but I feel like I should do something during All-Star Weekend — if it’s the game, three-point contest, dunk contest, something. ‘‘I know I’ve still got some dunks left, and my legs have been feeling good. Maybe I’ll have to go practice, but I don’t know yet. I’ll probably have to let the NBA know soon.’’

LaVine is a two-time Slam Dunk Champion and could come back to try to win the title again in front of the hometown fans in Chicago. But he’s going to have to let the NBA know soon if they come calling.

After winning the title in 2015 and 2016, including an epic showdown vs. Aaron Gordon, LaVine didn’t participate in 2017 due to suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. He hasn’t expressed interest in the years since, either.

But it could be tough passing up the chance to do it in Chicago, 32 years after Michael Jordan won it at Chicago Stadium. I guess we will just have to wait and see.