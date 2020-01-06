Report: Nick Castellanos meets with Texas Rangers

The 2019-20 MLB offseason continues as we are just over a month away from players reporting to Spring Training. As the days continue to go on, there has been one common theme for the Chicago Cubs.

They have remained quiet.

Outside of a few rumors regarding star Kris Bryant and a possible trade, things have been really quiet from the Cubs side as they are so-called “broke” right now. One hot name in the free agent class that has been tied to the Cubs is a player already on their roster in Nicholas Castellanos. The right fielder joined the Cubs right before the 2019 MLB Trade Deadline and was fantastic for them down the stretch. Castellanos and the Cubs have both expressed interest in a long-term deal but with Chicago being “broke”, it’s a little more difficult than that.

On Monday, some news regarding Castellanos and his future was revealed in a report and it doesn’t have to do anything with the Cubs. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that Castellanos met with the Texas Rangers and the meeting reportedly went well:

The Rangers met recently with free-agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, and sources told MLB.com they are among the finalists to sign him. Sources say Castellanos came away from the meeting with a favorable impression of the Rangers, who begin play at Globe Life Field this year and have added starting pitchers Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles since the offseason began. The Rangers have prioritized the addition of a right-handed power hitter this winter and were among the runner-ups when Texas native Anthony Rendon signed with the division-rival Angels. Castellanos, who turns 28 in March, has played right field almost exclusively over the past three seasons. He may remain there if he signs with the Rangers; Nomar Mazara led Texas with 100 starts at the position in 2019, but he was traded to the White Sox on Dec. 10. Under that scenario, Joey Gallo could play first base.

Ouch.

As the days go on it appears more and more likely that the Cubs won’t be bringing back Castellanos and he could end up in Texas. It would just be the latest disappointing news for Cubs fans if he does sign with another team.