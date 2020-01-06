Latest:

Report: Zach LaVine invited to Slam Dunk contest, mulling decision

Zack Pearson

The city of Chicago is set to host the 2020 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 1988. This February, the league’s best players will descend on the city and the United Center for a week full of activities on and off the court.

Among the activities leading up to Sunday night’s game are the annual 3-point shootout, Rising Stars Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest. The Bulls should be represented in the Rising Stars challenge as I imagine Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White will be part of the team. But what about the others?

Well, it’s been rumored that two-time Slam Dunk Contest winner Zach Lavine would return for the first time since 2017 to participate. On Monday, LaVine updated his status for the event admitting he was invited to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest but hasn’t made a decision yet. He even added he’d be more inclined to do it if he was selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game:

Further more, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson added that he thinks LaVine would participate in the 3-point shootout rather than the Slam Dunk Contest. Here is what Johnson said Monday afternoon, a few hours after the Woodyard tweet:

LaVine is shooting 40 percent from the three-point line this season, averaging 3.1 three-pointers made so far this season. Overall, he’s shooting 43 percent from the field while averaging 23.8 points per game which is almost identical to the 23.7 points last season.

