Derrick Rose Returning To Chicago For 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is just over a month away as it makes its return to the city of Chicago. As we continue to countdown the days until the event, some more news about participants for the weekend continues to leak.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania reported that Derrick Rose will be returning to his home-town to participate in the Skills Competition during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend:

Pistons guard Derrick Rose plans to return to Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in February, accepting invitation to the Skills Competition Saturday night, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2020

After a successful year in Minnesota during the 2018-19 season in which Rose put up a 50-burger on Utah in a game, he’s continued to find success in Detroit. This season for the Detroit Pistons, Rose is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game despite not starting, and his per 36 is rivaling his MVP season (*cough* that would be good enough for 2nd in PPG for our lovely Bulls this year *cough*). His success this season has put him in 4th place for the first round of fan votes for the 2020 All-Star game:

The first EAST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020! Do you agree?? Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here

➡️ https://t.co/KkbGhfwxpd pic.twitter.com/YAc6NeobNh — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 2, 2020

I have to assume there’s a lot of Chicago fans inflating this vote, but you won’t find me complaining. This originally was thought to be the only way that Rose got back to Chicago for All-Star weekend, but after today’s announcement, it looks like he’s going to be there regardless. There’s a lot of voting left and the fan vote only accounts for 50%, but it sure would be awesome for Derrick to come back and shine in the UC during the NBA’s biggest weekend. Honestly might be the only bright spot of this NBA season for Chicago fans…