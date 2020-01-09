There are Coyotes running all around Lincoln Park in Chicago

What the hell is going on in Lincoln Park? I’m not talking about the usual bros walking from bar to bar drowning their betting sorrows at the local watering hole while wearing Patagonia. Or the chicks slamming White Claws in their one bedroom apartments before going out.

I’m talking about damn coyotes running around Lincoln Park biting people and causing chaos. Now it gets serious here.

On Wednesday there were reports of two separate incidents where people were being bit by these coyotes, including a small boy. Here is the first story via the Chicago Tribune:

A 6-year-old boy was “attacked” and bitten in the head by a coyote on Wednesday afternoon outside a nature museum in Lincoln Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

It happened at 4 p.m. outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive, said Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. The boy was “bit multiple times by a coyote that ran northbound from the location,” said Officer Anthony Spicuzza, a police spokesman. Earlier, police said the boy was 5. According to Merritt, the boy was “bitten about the head,” and he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition had “stabilized.”

And then the second incident:

Another coyote attack was reported Wednesday night when a man walked into a hospital with a wound on his buttocks that he says came from a coyote.