There are Coyotes running all around Lincoln Park in Chicago
What the hell is going on in Lincoln Park? I’m not talking about the usual bros walking from bar to bar drowning their betting sorrows at the local watering hole while wearing Patagonia. Or the chicks slamming White Claws in their one bedroom apartments before going out.
I’m talking about damn coyotes running around Lincoln Park biting people and causing chaos. Now it gets serious here.
On Wednesday there were reports of two separate incidents where people were being bit by these coyotes, including a small boy. Here is the first story via the Chicago Tribune:
A 6-year-old boy was “attacked” and bitten in the head by a coyote on Wednesday afternoon outside a nature museum in Lincoln Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
It happened at 4 p.m. outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive, said Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
The boy was “bit multiple times by a coyote that ran northbound from the location,” said Officer Anthony Spicuzza, a police spokesman. Earlier, police said the boy was 5.
According to Merritt, the boy was “bitten about the head,” and he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition had “stabilized.”
And then the second incident:
Another coyote attack was reported Wednesday night when a man walked into a hospital with a wound on his buttocks that he says came from a coyote.
The 32-year-old man showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a scratch on his behind, according to Chicago police. He told officers that on Wednesday evening a coyote attacked him from behind and bit him in the buttocks while he walked on a sidewalk in the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court, police said.
The 32-year-old was listed in good condition and will be released, police said.
It gets weirder.
On Thursday, Lincoln Park High School was put on lock down due to coyotes running around Oz Park. The school decided not to open the doors as students couldn’t go building-to-building to get to classes.
A few hours later, CWB Chicago tweeted that there were coyotes spotted inside a Sprint Store on Jackson and Halsted in the Gold Coast:
Dispatch: Coyotes inside the Sprint store at Halsted and Jackson.#TheyAreMobilizing #ChicagoScanner #Chicago
— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) January 9, 2020
Animal Care and Control is currently out trying to control the situation.