Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi ’85 set to release during NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will return to Chicago for the first time since 1988 when Michael Jordan put on a show in the Slam Dunk contest in front of the hometown crowd. With the return of the All-Star game, the NBA will host several events throughout the week in the city of Chicago. There should be something every day that intrigues the fans and keeps the spotlight on the city.

With the return of the game, there will also be some big sneakers dropping that weekend as it’s usually a popular time to drop new releases over the years. One of those sneakers that is releasing will have a classic touch from the Air Jordan I with a updated style.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi ’85 pays homage to the “Banned” colorway of the Air Jordan I model by flipping the colorway with the classic black and varsity red. Both colors dominate the upper with the black appearing on the toe box, mid, tongue and liner on the shoe. Red appears throughout including on the toe box, SWOOSH, laces and heel. Take a look at some pics below:

The shoes are set to drop All-Star Weekend with a price tag of $200. But here’s the kick. They will be limited to just 23,000 pairs nationwide which makes your chances of landing a pair even slimmer than before.

Look for these to drop at select retailers plus the Nike SNKRS App in February.