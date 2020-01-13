Chicago Bears named top landing spot for Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater

Despite Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy offering their vote of confidence in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2020 season, it would be shocking not to see them bring in at least one more player at the position. Both Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray are currently not under contract and the past two years have not provided any competition for Trubisky.

One team that has an interesting storyline at the position are the New Orleans Saints. In 2019, the Saints carried three quarterbacks with Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill all playing a big role. But the Saints will have some interesting decisions to make at the position and that could affect what the Bears do.

Bridgewater will be an interesting free-agent quarterback and arguably the best option out there if he does hit the open market. With the Bears likely bringing in some competition, could they look at Bridgewater this offseason?

Bleacher Report listed the Bears as the ideal suitor for Bridgewater this offseason:

In all likelihood, it’s going to take a contending team to pry away Bridgewater from New Orleans, and the Chicago Bears are one of the few that make some sense. Those Bears have likely soured on the Mitchell Trubisky experience after another middling year that seemed to hold things back. But they don’t have a high-profile pick to add a rookie yet have $20-plus million in cap space to lure in a veteran. In the interests of contending now, this seems like a good marriage for both parties. If Bridgewater links up with an offensive guru in Matt Nagy, his next attempt at being a franchise passer could be a success.

Bridgewater certainly is an interesting candidate for the Bears if he does hit that open market. He started 5 of the 9 games he appeared in this season, completing 68 percent of his passes for 1,384 yards, 9 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. The Bears saw first-hand what Bridgewater can do as he helped lead the Saints to a 36-25 win over the Bears in Chicago back in Week 7.

The other aspect of this is that Bridgewater could stay in New Orleans whether it’s backing up Brees for at least one more year or being the starter now or down the line depending on what Brees does with his career. Whatever happens, Bridgewater will certainly have his options and should see a solid payday coming his way.