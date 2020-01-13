NFL Playoffs: Four left fighting for spot in Super Bowl 54

We have just three NFL games left this season as we enter the league’s conference championship weekend. Three of the four teams that will appear in Sunday’s conference championships were not in the Playoffs a year ago with only the Kansas City Chiefs returning to the round.

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket first on Saturday afternoon, using a big second half to beat the Minnesota Vikings and earn the right to host Sunday’s NFC title game in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers jumped out to a 14-10 lead at halftime and out-scored Minnesota 13-0 in the second half to win 27-10.

It’s the 49ers first trip to the NFC Championship Game since 2013 when they lost at Seattle. Their opponent will be a familiar foe and one they beat earlier in the 2019 season.

To much of Bears’ fans displeasure, the Green Bay Packers were the last team to punch their tickets to Championship Weekend by beating Seattle 28-23 on Sunday night. Green Bay got out to a 21-3 lead but held off a late Seahawks run in the second half to win the game. Seattle out-scored Green Bay 20-7 in the second half and nearly pulled off the huge comeback on the road.

After missing the playoffs the past three seasons, Green Bay returns to the conference title game. They are currently ranked 15th in DVOA, the worst among the four teams left in the playoffs.

As for the AFC? Well we have a surprise team reaching the conference title game.

The Tennessee Titans pulled off the biggest upset of the playoffs so far, beating Baltimore and the No. 1 seeded Ravens on the road Saturday night. Tennessee controlled the clock and jumped out to a big lead on the road, dominating for most of the game. The win came a week after they beat New England on the road, keeping their improbable run in the playoffs alive.

Tennessee is doing it with the run game as well.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hasn’t thrown for over 100 yards in a game yet this postseason as the Titans have rode the coattails of running back Derrick Henry in the post season. King Henry has put the Titans on his back en-route to the AFC title game.

Their opponent will be the No. 2 seeded Kansas City Chiefs who rallied from 24 points down in the first half to beat Houston 51-31. The Chiefs scored 41 unanswered points between the second and third quarters to seal the deal. It was an impressive performance and now they will host the underdog Titans in the AFC title game.

As we approach Sunday, the odds are out and are in favor of the home teams. San Francisco opens up as 7-point favorites vs. the Packers and the Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites over the Titans at Arrow Head Stadium.

The two winners will punch their tickets to the Super Bowl 54 on February 54. While the game is on CBS, there are plenty of options to stream Super Bowl this year giving fans no excuses to miss the games.

Let’s hope that Championship Weekend will be as exciting as the Divisional Round in the NFL was.