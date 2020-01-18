Let the speculation begin with the Chicago Bulls front office

NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson reported that the Bulls are willing to do whatever it takes to change up the front office but with one caveat. The caveat is that John Paxson will likely continue to have a major role in decision making beyond this season.

David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago said that he has sources from the team that changes will happen at the top of the organization. “From what I hear – and I still have good friends that work in the league, they [the Bulls] are readying a plan to overhaul everything in basketball operations,” Kaplan said on his ESPN 1000 show Kap & Co.

Kaplan cautioned that he does not know of any specifics of Reinsdorf’s plan but noted that the changes would emanate from the top, including new advising on rebuilding all aspects from coaching staff to scouting.

In his piece on NBC Sports Chicago, Johnson opened by saying, “The Bulls began this season with playoff expectations and arrived at its midway point as one of the league’s biggest underachieving stories.” Johnson says that the problems of the team are who you talk to, is it indicative of a young inexperienced team?

The Bulls offensively rank in the bottom five in the league in offensive rating and much of the emphasis on the offense revolves around three-point shots and shots right at the rim severely limiting midrange shooting and post-up matchups that can be mismatches on some nights.

One of the major criticisms of coach Jim Boylen is that he has been way too late in making adjustments. In many games throughout the first half, the game has been within reach and the opponents leads widen in the second half, which led to double-digit losses.

As the trade deadline nears, the roster will likely look a little different. It would not be surprising to see the Bulls deal Thaddeus Young to a playoff contender, along with Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine. Boylen signed an extension last summer but Johnson notes that he is one of the lowest-paid coaches in the league and that could mean the team moves on from Boylen, depending on how the rest of the season unfolds and if the team wins 22 or fewer games.

Any changes made to the front office would be made by bringing someone from the outside with a different perspective that could be what the doctor ordered. It is dispiriting to see the team continue to have games where they are competitive for the first 24 minutes but to see that change in a bad way for the last 24 minutes of a game. What could account for this disturbing trend?

Bottom line is that the Bulls have won just one game against a team with a better than .500 record, that must change.