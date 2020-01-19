Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane scores 1000th career NHL point

While the Chicago Blackhawks look to win their fifth-straight game hosting Winnipeg on Sunday night in the United Center, one franchise great has reached a big milestone.

The 31-year-old Kane reached the 1,000-point milestone in the third period of Sunday’s game vs. the Jets. Kane tallied the assist in the third period on Brandon Saad’s 13th goal of the season to give the Blackhawks a 4-1 lead. Check out the play below in which Kane becomes the youngest American-born player to reach the milestone:

Patrick Kane becomes the youngest American-born player to reach 1,000 points 🙌#PK1K pic.twitter.com/Tc1h0WgX5R — BlackhaWWWWks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 20, 2020

Kane has been fantastic once again this season for the Blackhawks, tallying a total of 61 points on 24 goals and 37 assists in 49 games played. It’s been another struggle this year for the Blackhawks but the right winger has been a big bright spot.

