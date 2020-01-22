Jordan Brand, Nike takes center stage with NBA All-Star 2020 Collection

The city of Chicago has a rich Basketball history and that will be on full display when the NBA brings the 2020 All-Star game and its week-long activities to the city in Mid-February for the first time since 1988. It was an easy decision for the NBA to return to Chicago and the United Center as the game’s brightest stars will match up over that special weekend.

While the game, slam dunk contest, three point shootout and rising stars challenge will be the main course on All-Star Weekend, don’t sleep on the upcoming shoe releases. Every year companies release the latest colorway in their signature shoe line in special All-Star Game editions and they tend to not disappoint. This year, Nike and Jordan Brand are set to release their All-Star Game kicks and it looks like it’s going to be a big weekend for releases.

Let’s take a look at what Jordan Brand is cooking up for the All-Star releases:

Nike Basketball is also getting into the fun with releases of signature shoes for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paul George.

LeBron 17

The LeBron 17 pays homage to Space Jam in a “Monstars” colorway as King James will star in the upcoming film “Space Jam 2”. Check out the new colorway below:

Kyrie 6 “Trophies”

When James returned to Cleveland to deliver the city their first title in over 50 years, point guard Kyrie Irving was a big part of that accomplishment. Although Irving is now with the Brooklyn Nets, the latest colorway of his Kyrie 6 is titled “Trophies” and pays homage to his first NBA Finals title in a sleek red colorway.

KD 12 “Don C”

This colorway of the KD 12 pays homage to Chicago’s own Don C with the Chicago flag colors throughout the shoe including blue, white, red and an icey sole.

Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month”

The NBA’s reigning MVP quickly became a superstar for the Milwaukee Bucks and the latest colorway of the “Zoom Freak 1” pays homage to the classic film “Coming to America” with an awesome black, red and plaid themed shoe to represent the fictional fast food restaurant from the movie.

PG4 Gatorade “ASW”

The tie-dye colorway is a mix of Paul George’s favorite Gatorade flavors and an odd to the iconic thirst quenching drink.

Check back for more information on NBA All-Star Weekend including release dates for exclusive shoes.