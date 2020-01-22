Nike and Jordan Brand’s NBA All-Star line pays homage to Chicago’s “L” line

We are just weeks away from the 2020 NBA All-Star Game as it makes its return to Chicago for the first time since 1988. Throughout the week of Feb 8.-15, the NBA will host several events across the city to celebrate the game leading up to the actual NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16.

One of the best parts of All-Star weekend each year is the shoe releases that take place all over the country. Each NBA All-Star will wear special edition shoes made for the game and the public will get their chances to score a pair on specific release dates.

This year, Nike and Jordan Brand are taking things up a notch. On Wednesday, they revealed their 2020 NBA All-Star line and it pays homage to the city of Chicago through the “L” transportation system as they teamed up with eight collaborators this year to create this awesome line. Dubbed the “Jordan Brand 8×8 collection”, the brand teamed up with the Chicago creative community to represent their neighborhoods through footwear and apparel. Each collaborative partner used specific transit line colors to enliven their ideas and reimagine what Jordan Brand’s UNITE rallying cry means to them and to the city of Chicago.

Check out each of the collab’s creations below:

The Jordan Brand 8×8 collection for NBA All-Star Weekend will release globally at select retailers and online on Feb. 15th. Make sure to check back for more on Nike and the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.