2020 NBA All-Star uniforms pay homage to Chicago’s “L” system

This February, the NBA World will be centered around the city of Chicago as it will host the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with plenty of festivities lined up throughout the week. The annual game makes its return to the Windy City for the first time since 1988 and it’s sure to be a great time as the game’s top talent will be on display.

Earlier this week, we showed you the latest collab Nike put together with creators from the city for their “8×8” series which pays homage to the city’s “L” train line. Now, Jordan Brand is doing the same with the official jerseys for the All-Star Game.

Ahead of Thursday night’s NBA action on TNT, “Inside the NBA” unveiled the 2020 NBA All-Star Uniforms which pay homage to the “L” line and the city of Chicago. Take a look below:

Each of the 8 transit lines are represented during the weekend’s games. The color of each of the eight lines is incorporated into eight jerseys that will be featured during All-Star weekend:

Blue and Red for the Jordan Brand All-Star Jerseys

Purple and Orange for the Nike NBA Rising Stars Jerseys

Green and Pink for the Nike NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Jerseys

Brown and Yellow for the Nike NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game Jerseys

The jerseys are now available for purchase on Nike.com. For more on the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, please check back with ChiCitySports.com.