Report: Clippers have interest in Kris Dunn, Thaddeus Young

The 2020 NBA Trade Deadline will be an interesting one for the Chicago Bulls, a team that is 17-29 and two spots out of the playoffs in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. There have already been some rumors swirling regarding Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen here in January and as we push through the next few weeks, many more rumors will come to light.

The latest one however might be a smart move for the Bulls to make at the deadline.

With the Los Angeles Clippers right near the top of the NBA’s Western Conference, they could look to add to their stacked roster and try to find a key role player to add to their rotation. It was reported back in December that they had interest in Thaddeus Young but now the latest has them focusing in on a Bulls’ point guard.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that the Clippers have interest in trading for point guard Kris Dunn. Here is what Cowley wrote in his latest for the Sun-Times:

Markkanen looks like a player who needs a change of scenery, but the Bulls would be too paranoid to give up on his talent. That leaves Young and Kris Dunn, and that’s about it. Sources have indicated the Clippers have interest in both players, but they could go after Young in a trade and wait for Dunn to become a restricted free agent this summer. Either way, the Bulls don’t have a lot of chips to trade, with or without LaVine’s approval.

The story is centered around LaVine having a say in what the Bulls do at the deadline as he’s considered a core piece to this team. Markkanen is also mentioned, but Cowley doesn’t see the Bulls moving on from him. But Dunn? Well, that makes some more sense.

Chicago uses a three point guard rotation with Dunn, Tomas Satoransky and rookie point guard Coby White currently. Moving a piece like Dunn would give White some more playing time, something we are all in favor of.

Dunn’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season so trying to get something in return for him would be ideal. He’s struggled offensively for the Bulls in 2019-20 but has been really good defensively including sitting at second in the NBA in steals.

While we are still a few weeks away from the trade deadline, Dunn’s name will continue to be an interesting one that pops up.