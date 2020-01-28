Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs honor Kobe Bryant ahead of Monday’s game

The NBA world was devastated with the news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Still, two days later it’s hard to believe that Bryant is really gone.

Since the accident, people across the world have mourned the loss of Bryant including in the NBA world. Several players paid tribute to the NBA superstar by wearing 8 or 24 and taking a shot clock violation or an 8-second violation. That included the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs who decided to take a 24-second shot clock violation and then an ensuing 8-second violation:

Chicago will never forget the Black Mamba 💜💛 (Via @NBCSBulls)

In addition to that, the Bulls also played a tribute video to Bryant before the game as well as put Bryant’s image on the digital screens outside of the United Center.

The NBA will continue to mourn Bryant, including at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago where he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.