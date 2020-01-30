Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler committed to Illinois before Vanderbilt

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has been out of football since the 2017 season and has since taken his talents to TV as one of the stars of the show “Very Cavallari” on the E! Network. Cutler stars alongside his wife, Kristin Cavallari, as it documents their life and Kristin’s store “Uncommon James.”

Without football, Cutler has had plenty of free time and has even scored a partnership with Dos Equis as he appeared in a commercial prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season. While in New Orleans to help promote Dos Equis, Cutler appeared on the hit podcast “Pardon My Take” to talk about life after football and he revealed some interesting tidbits about his playing career and what he has going on now.

One thing he revealed was about his recruitment and how he landed at Vanderbilt. Cutler admitted he wanted to play at Notre Dame but had both Purdue and Illinois interested in him. Cutler committed to Illinois but it didn’t work out, and he explained why:

“They don’t really recruit right there, in the midwest that much,” the southern Indiana native said of his first choice, Notre Dame, not showing interest in him.” “They (Illinois) offered me, I accepted and then they called a week later and said ‘there’s this kid from California he wants to come, and we want you to take the first semester off and then come in in January,” Cutler said via The Sports Bank. “And that Vandy called and I had nothing else going on.”

Instead of Cutler, Illinois went with Jon Beutjer, Chris Pazan, Brad Bower, Dustin Ward during the time Cutler would have been there but the player that was from California was Matt Dlugolecki who eventually transferred to San Diego State.

Cutler went on to play at Vanderbilt and then was drafted in the first-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.