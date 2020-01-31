NBA, NBPA and NIKE will honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant with All-Star uniforms

The NBA, NBPA and Nike have decided to honor the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as their seven friends who died tragically in a helicopter crash last Sunday. On Friday, the trio announced that during NBA All-Star Weekend Team LeBron (James) will wear the No. 2 and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) will wear the No. 24 – Gianna and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers, respectively.

Both teams will also sport special patches on their uniforms with nine stars, representing the nine passengers that lost their lives in that helicopter crash.

On Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, the league’s best rookies and sophomores will take the court during NBA Rising Stars, all wearing jersey patches featuring the Nos. 2 and 24 in the center surrounded by nine stars. The same patch will be worn by the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, February 16th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The weekend will also host the Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity All-Star Game on Feb. 14 as well as the Slam Dunk contest, three-point shootout and skills challenge on Feb. 15th.

