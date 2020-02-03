NBA All-Star Weekend: Zach LaVine to participate in Three-Point Shootout

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine wasn’t selected as an NBA All-Star for the 2020 game to be played in the Windy City but he will participate in an event over the weekend. It’s just not the one we thought he would participate in.

LaVine won’t be returning to the Sprite Slam Dunk contest but instead participate in the three-point shootout. The Athletic’s Shams Charania first had the report on Monday night with Bulls beat writer K.C. Johnson confirming the report:



Can confirm Zach LaVine will participate in 3-point shootout at All-Star weekend, which @ShamsCharania had 1st. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 3, 2020

With the addition of LaVine in the contest, the Bulls will be represented in some way while hosting the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Chicago doesn’t have a representative in the actual game and rookie Coby White was left out of the Rising Stars Challenge.

LaVine is shooting 36 percent from the three-point line this season, while averaging 24.9 points per game. He’s by far been Chicago’s best player in what has been another very disappointing season in the Windy City.

For LaVine the hope was that he would return to the Slam Dunk contest, something he has won twice, especially with Aaron Gordon committing as the two put on a show in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest. LaVine came away the winner of that event and has won it twice already and per Johnson, has expressed interest in becoming the first player to win the Dunk Contest and Three-Point Shootout in NBA history.

He will have his chance on Saturday, Feb. 15th.

