NBA Trade Deadline: Chicago Bulls say Zach LaVine is “off limits” according to report

As we are just past the mid-way point of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls likely won’t be making the playoffs in what has been another disappointing year for their rebuild. Outside of Zach LaVine, this team has really struggled all-around and there hasn’t been much development under head coach Jim Boylen.

With the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, the Bulls will likely be sellers and they have reportedly already fielded some calls around LaVine.

Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Bulls have received some trade feelers for LaVine but the soon-to-be 25-year-old is “off limits”:

The Bulls have naturally received trade feelers for Zach LaVine but "off limits" was the description used by one source briefed on Chicago's thinking — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2020

Stein’s report comes just hours after Zach Lowe talked about teams contacting the Bulls about LaVine on his podcast. Lowe also noted that he doesn’t think the Bulls will trade LaVine ahead of the deadline.

This has been a frustrating season for the Bulls and right now there is really no direction for this franchise. If they want to build around LaVine, then so be it as it’s not a terrible option, however what are they going to do to improve? At this stage in the rebuild, it’s tough to say any player on this roster is “off limits”.

We fully expect the Bulls to make some moves in the coming days and hopefully it gives a sense of direction as to where this franchise is going and the plans.