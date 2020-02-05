Chicago Fire unveil 2020 “Homecoming” kits for new season at Soldier Field

The Chicago Fire are officially moving back to Soldier Field beginning with the 2020 season after playing in Bridgeview at SeatGeek Stadium since 2006. The move comes at a critical time for the franchise as they look to get back to winning ways after years of disappointment.

On Wednesday, to help celebrate the return to historic Solider Field the Fire revealed their 2020 primary kit dubbed “Homecoming” which they will wear at home this year.

The home kit features a red collar on a navy base that shows the rising of the Fire through the thin, red pinstripes that run throughout the jersey. The Chicago-based mobile communications company and official jersey partner of the Club, Motorola, continues on in 2020 as their logo is prominently featured on the front of the jersey. Additionally, the jersey features a new font as the official MLS name and number jersey font for 2020 is a dynamic, energetic and bold graphic typeface that introduces a layering tri-line effect. The entire Homecoming Kit will feature the navy jersey, navy shorts and red socks.

Check it out below:

The new jerseys were unveiled in New York ahead of Fashion Week as MLS unveiled jerseys for all teams to celebrate 25 years of professional soccer in the United States.

The Fire will kick off the 2020 MLS season on the road versus reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders on March 1 at 2:00 p.m. CT (ESPN). The Fire will officially make its return to Soldier Field in the Homecoming Kit on Saturday, March 21 when the team hosts Atlanta United FC in its home opener at 2:30 p.m. CT (Univision).