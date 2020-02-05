Report: Jay Cutler meets with networks to discuss broadcasting career

We soon could see former Chicago Bears Jay Cutler return to our TV’s on Sundays.

According to the Big Lead, Cutler has had meetings with executives at CBS and ESPN to discuss a potential broadcasting career in sports. Here is what the report states:

Lost in the layered NFL media free agent rumor mill lies Jay Cutler, former Pro Bowl quarterback and current husband to reality television star Kristin Cavallari. Cutler recently met with both ESPN and CBS about a potential future in broadcasting, The Big Lead has learned from multiple sources with knowledge of the news.

This isn’t the first time Cutler has dabbled with a career in the broadcasting booth. Following his release from the Chicago Bears in 2017, Cutler expressed interest in being an NFL analyst. However, he decided to sign with the Miami Dolphins for one year to play under Adam Gase.

Since then, Cutler has appeared on TV as one of the stars of E!’s “Very Cavallari” which spotlight’s Cutler’s wife, Kristin, and her business Uncommon James. Cutler has been featured in the three seasons of the show and has delivered with his laid back personality.

The broadcasting market will be interesting this offseason as rumors of Tony Romo leaving CBS to join Monday Night Football on ESPN have started to swirl. Cutler would be a very intriguing option to add to a broadcasting booth or possibly as an analyst on a studio show during the week.

This will certainly be something to keep your eye on this offseason as the return of Cutler could be evident.