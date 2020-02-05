The Portillo’s ‘Beef Bus’ Food Truck is hitting the road across America

If you have ever visited the city of Chicago or the surrounding area, there’s a good chance you have stopped at Portillo’s for a meal. The chain is home to some really good Italian Beef, Hot Dogs, Burgers, and much, much more on their menu.

But in 2020, Portillo’s is taking their world-famous Italian beef on the road.

The Portillo’s “Beef Bus” will make some stops across the country beginning this week with a trip to Tampa Bay for the Florida State Fair from Feb. 6-17. Here are the details via Portillo’s:

Just when you think the Sunshine state couldn’t get any brighter, The Beef Bus makes its first stop at the Florida State Fair! We’re delivering Chicago-style bliss and cheese sauce to Tampa February 6-February 17. The Beef Bus serves our famous Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, crinkle cut cheese fries, and soft drinks. We relish the chance to escape the cold and meat our loyal fans in Florida! Want the Beef Bus to visit YOU? Vote here from now until April 30 for a chance to have the Portillo’s food truck come to your city.

Florida wont be the only stop for the “Beef Bus”, either. Fans can vote now through April 30th to have the food truck stop in their city along this journey.

It’s the 2nd most important vote you'll make in 2020 and it’s up to YOU to decide where the Portillo’s Food Truck should serve up hot dogs, Italian beef, & cheese fries next. Cast your vote & tag your friends to bring Chicago-style glory to you! https://t.co/yK0N4hwzPa pic.twitter.com/s3o5qvdO6E — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) February 3, 2020

Anyone in the country can vote for the food truck to stop in their city and early on through the voting period Streator and Rock Falls in Illinois are among the top five cities.

Going to need this thing outside of every Cubs and White Sox home game this year.