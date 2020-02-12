The Best of the Best in Professional Betting

In the world of gambling, there are names and faces that stand out to even the most inexperienced of bettors. The industry is worth approximately £8 billion in the UK alone, meaning the professionals show no sign of revealing their secrets anytime soon. Some occasionally share small snippets of both their experiences and advice to their fans, while others are harder to scout out among the crowds. We compiled a list of the five best of the best in professional betting, who have made their fortunes from casino games, cashing out on the horse racing results and sports betting.

Zeljko Ranogajec

Ranogajec is a 58-year-old businessman and professional bettor who’s estimated net worth is an impressive $600 million. The Australian gained his initial success through blackjack but is now said to make the majority of his fortune through horse racing. Ranogajec is renowned for leading a very private life within the industry, some reports even stating that he uses a different name for certain gambling investments and wagers.

Tony Bloom

Nicknamed ‘the lizard’, Tony Bloom is known as one of the best in professional betting, being a professional poker player and entrepreneur. Growing up in the same town, he is now the owner of the Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, rumoured to have spent £250 million of his own money towards the club’s stadium and ground. Bloom has been known to have as much as £1 million riding on a single football match.

Haralabos ‘Bob’ Voulgaris

Voulgaris is renowned as one of the most well-known professional bettors in the world. Primarily gambling on NBA sports, he famously had a winning rate of 70% for five consecutive years before ultimately losing a third of his bankroll in one month in 2004. Bob is perhaps best known for his model ‘Ewing’, a tech model that simulates games based on statistics, ultimately launching him back into recurring wins through NBA bets.

Ted Servansky

Servansky, often referred to as Teddy ‘Covers’ is one of the more vocal gamblers within this list, providing regular insight into the world of sports betting to his listeners. The 50-year-old has featured multiple times in both printed press and news reports, speaking of his successes and business tactics, often referring to common mistakes that bettors can make and how to avoid them. Ted moved to Las Vegas in 1998 to bet on sports as a full-time profession, and has been doing so ever since.

Billy Walters

Billy Walters is arguably considered the ultimate sports bettor. At 73 years of age the professional gambler has an approximate net worth of US$100 million. Walters is regarded as one of the most successful sports bettors in the world, making a large amount of his fortune in Las Vegas. Using computer analysis to analyse sports results, Walters held an impressive 30-year winning streak through sports gambling, also winning £3.5 million on the Super Bowl after betting on New Orleans Saints.