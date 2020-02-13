SNEAK PEEK: NBA All-Star Crossover Event at Navy Pier

The NBA world is descending on the city of Chicago this weekend as the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, Rising Stars Challenge, Three-Point Shootout, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest all will take place at the United Center. But for those that can’t get into the doors for any of the events, the NBA is putting on something special at Navy Pier.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 14th NBA fans can head over to Navy Pier to check out the NBA Crossover event which combines basketball, music, art, and much more together for a special exhibit for the fans. This is a way for the NBA to showcase just a little of what the city of Chicago has to offer without just basketball. There is plenty to do at the Crossover event and honestly, it’s one of the top things to do in the city all week long.

On Thursday, I was able to preview the special event and got a behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect as they were still constructing it.

Right away, the size of the exhibit is what caught my eye. Usually when things like this come to town, it’s pretty bare minimum and there’s not much to do as you find yourself done within an hour or so. But this event will be different. There’s so much to do including interactive games that you could spend hours on.

The exhibits include:

Three-point shooting competition

NBA Official Shop with surprise drops throughout the weekend

NBA 2K both featuring live streaming

AT&T Activation

Kia Activation

Special Crossover conversations

Musical guests

Former and current NBA player appearances including Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White!

Much, much more.

As you can see above, that’s just SOME of the things that will be going on throughout the weekend. Check out some pics I was able to snap in my sneak preview:

And those photos don’t even show half of the cool stuff that will be available this weekend. Make sure to purchase your tickets to the NBA Crossover event at Navy Pier now! Select tickets are still available!