Jordan Brand Classic moves to Chicago for 2020

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game won’t be the only All-Star event coming to Chicago this season.

On Friday, Jordan Brand announced that they are bringing the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic, a High School Basketball All-Star event, to Chicago at the end of March as the city will host some of the top players in the country.This will mark the first time that the Jordan Brand Classic has been held in the city of Chicago, coming off an appearance last year in Las Vegas and also both Houston and Atlanta in previous years.

The game will take place on March 27th at Wintrust Arena and will feature a double-header beginning with the Girls game at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Boys game at 8:00 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host this year’s Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago, a city deeply rooted in the game of basketball,” said Craig Williams, President, Jordan Brand. “What started in Chicago inspired a culture that ultimately became the foundation of Jordan Brand. It’s only fitting that the next generation of basketball stars convene for this prestigious event here in Chicago, a city where greatness is born.”

In it’s 19th year, the game has played host to several top players in the game of basketball who have gone on to be successful in the NBA including Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson.

Kentucky and lead the way with four recruits among the 28 Boys players in the game while UNC will have three recruits playing in the game. Full rosters for the game are below:

Tickets will be available at www.Ticketmaster. com and the Wintrust Arena Box Office on Monday, February 17th at 11:00am CST. Visit www.WintrustArena.com or contact the Wintrust Arena Box Office via phone at (312)791-6900 or email at boxoffice@wintrustarena.com . Follow @JordanClassic on Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates or visit the official website at JordanBrandClassic.com.