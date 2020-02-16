Nike, Virgil Abloh renovate Boys & Girls Club in Chicago with new court

A Boys & Girls Club of Chicago received a major facelift this past week as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game being held in the Windy City.

Nike renovated the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys & Girl Club which is located 1.5 miles away from the United Center and included a new court designed by Virgil Abloh. The renovations included a redesign of the club’s entrance, basketball court, locker rooms, and multipurpose room.

To help unveil the club’s new looks, Nike hosted former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, former Marshall High and WNBA star Cappie Pondexter and legendary writer Scoop Jackson. Take a look at some photos below:

The new court features bright blue and green colors throughout including in the paint as well as on the lines. To top it all off, Virgil teamed up with Chicago artist Max Sansing to create a beautiful mural that represents the city of Chicago with monuments and objects found throughout the city.

On Saturday, the Boy’s and Girl’s Club received a special visit from Abloh, NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they participated in a panel discussion about the partnership, community and judged a dunk contest featuring athletes from various Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. They discussed the importance of community and why giving back is so important.

Check out some photos below:

The fun doesn’t stop after the All-Star Game leaves town either.

Nike is launching their All-Star Academy at the club as well. The Academy will launch after All-Star and will allow members to learn through the game and beyond the game with on-the-court skill-building and hands-on learning off-the-court in the areas of sport design, sport science, journalism and coaching.