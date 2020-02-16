Report: Changes to Chicago Bulls front office getting started at All-Star Weekend

Throughout the week here in Chicago, the Fire Gar/Pax movement has been heard loud as the 2020 NBA All-Star Game and festivities are taking place in the Windy City. With the struggles of the Chicago Bulls franchise, it’s clear that a change is needed somewhere in the front office or with ownership.

And we could be seeing that soon.

Just minutes before tipoff at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, Chicago Sun-Times Bulls beat writer Joe Cowley is reporting that the Bulls brass has already begun the legwork on some changes during these past few days off. Cowley details that Bulls vice president John Paxson and COO Michael Reinsdorf have been using the All-Star Weekend to start the process of finding a new general manager.

Here is what Cowley wrote on the situation:

According to several NBA executives, the Bulls have started the early stages of adding a new face to the front office, with the position defined as a general manager “with a louder voice.’’ One executive did say that the talks the Bulls have had with candidates have been through back channels, with no formal interviews taking place, but the search is believed to be wide-spread. This would be in-line with a Sun-Times report back in November, in which the newspaper wrote that general manager Gar Forman’s job security was taking on water, with the organization’s senior advisor Doug Collins the loudest voice in a needed change.

Cowley did report back in November that changes were coming to the Front Office and since then, other credible sources have said the same thing. That goes in line with what Cowley is reporting on Sunday which is good news.

The bad news is that Paxson as well as Reisndorf will still be here in some role. With the franchise taking a similar approach as the White Sox have done, it could work out as Cowley hints:

The search for the new Bulls front office position is wide-spread, rather than in-house. John Paxson will not be stripped of any power, but will take a more behind-the-scenes role like Ken Williams has done with the White Sox. They will also be adding to the scouting department. — Sun-Times Basketball (@suntimes_hoops) February 17, 2020

This is some big news involving the Bulls on a weekend in which the franchise was pretty quiet with only Zach LaVine participating in All-Star action. Now we just have to hope and pray that the changes actually take place and this franchise gets back on track.