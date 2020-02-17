Chicago Cubs strike deal with Hulu to stream Marquee Network

As we inch closer to the launch of the new Marquee Network later on this week, there was a growing concern that millions of Chicago Cubs fans wouldn’t be able to see their team play on live TV this season. On Monday morning, some of those fans received some good news.

Marquee Network struck their first big streaming deal, agreeing to terms with Hulu+ Live TV.

Hulu+LiveTV subscribers will now have access to almost all Spring Training games, at least 145 regular season Cubs games and other special programming on the network. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that fans in the Midwest will indeed have access to the channel, however some live games could be limited in the Cubs’ home region.

“For the folks who are more conditioned to streaming their content, this gives them a way to watch the Cubs,” said Mike McCarthy, Marquee’s general manager. “That being said, our traditional cable and satellite subscribers are very important to us too.”

The deal comes at a great time with Marquee Sports Network set to launch five days from now and will carry the Cubs Spring Training opener vs. the Oakland A’s.

However, even with this deal on Monday there are still Cubs fans who are Comcast subscribers that are concerned they won’t get the new sports network anytime soon. The Cubs and Comcast have still not agreed on a deal for the channel to air on the cable network.