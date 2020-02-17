Gov. J.B Pritzker expects sports betting to be open in Illinois for start of March Madness

Illinois has seen surrounding states like Iowa and Indiana open up their sportsbooks throughout the state for the legalization of gambling. Meanwhile, residents here have been waiting for the day where it will finally be legal.

That day should soon be coming.

Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker expects that the sportsbooks in the state will be ready to open just in time for the start of March Madness which begins on March 17th. His press secretary, Jordan Abudayyeh, released this statement:

“The governor is pleased that Illinois sportsbooks will open for business by March Madness, generating revenue to rebuild universities, hospitals, and other facilities across the state,” said Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s press secretary, ahead of Tuesday’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules in which the Phase 2 sports rules will be addressed after their inclusion into the state’s registry. “Illinois’ largest-ever capital plan, with investments in every part of the state, Rebuild Illinois was supported by Democrats and Republicans alike because it will create and support over half a million jobs over the next six years,” Abudayyeh added.

This is big news for bettors in the state of Illinois as it not only means that gambling will finally be legal but it will be ready for one of the biggest gambling events of the year as well as the start of baseball season.

Just last month, the Illinois Gaming Board received applications for sports betting licenses from three casinos in the state: Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, the Argosy Casino in Alton, and Elgin Riverboat Resort, which runs Grand Victoria Casino. Per USBets.com, it appears as if Argosy will be the first one to open with Grand Victoria and Rivers set to be ready for March Madness as well.

It sounds like it’s finally happening, folks.