Kris Bryant to begin season as leadoff man for Chicago Cubs

Since the departure of Dexter Fowler prior to the 2018 season, the Chicago Cubs have struggled finding a solution at the leadoff position in their lineup. But just a few days into Spring Training, it appears as if David Ross has an idea as to who he wants at the top of the order.

When talking to reporters on Wednesday, third baseman Kris Bryant revealed to Bruce Levine that he will indeed start off as the leadoff man in the Cubs lineup.

Bryant has hit leadoff a few times in his career with the Cubs but so have many others. The 28-year-old Las Vegas native has a career .385 on base percentage and .516 slugging percentage.

Going into this offseason there were numerous rumors and reports surrounding Bryant’s future with the franchise as his grievance case was still going on. After he lost that case to the Cubs, the rumors continued as the franchise looked primed to move him ahead of the start of the season.

But recently, there has been some positive news regarding that situation.

Bryant met the media just a few days ago to talk about the situation and actually handled it very well, coming off as if he wants to stay in Chicago for his entire career. Per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bryant met with Cubs brass recently and the two sides came away that it’s “certainly the expectation” he remain in Chicago for this season. That’s good news for Cubs fans, however his long-term future in Chicago is still in question as he has just two years left on his deal.

For now, Bryant remains in Chicago and will be at the top of the order at least through this Spring.