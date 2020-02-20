Derek Carr posts cryptic Instagram photo; Wants to come to the Chicago Bears?

On Thursday morning Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made some headlines when he posted an interesting picture to Instagram.

No caption. No hashtag. Just this picture:

What does it mean? Everyone knows that the Bears are looking are for some new answers at QB, but Derek Carr wasn’t thought to be much of an option.

Why?

Well, Derek Carr is under contract through 2022. The Bears would have to trade something, and they don’t have a lot of assets to trade. At least ones they’d be willing to give up or would make sense for them to give up. It might come down to a swapping of players that neither team sees in their long term plans and some draft pick swapping. Leonard Floyd and Mitch Trubisky anyone? It wouldn’t be the first time the Raiders and Bears were trade partners…

Derek Carr always seemed to have a pretty good relationship with Khalil Mack, so maybe he was just posting a picture with his buddy? Yeah right. There’s something to this. Maybe the Raiders have already had a discussion with him about his future with free agency looming. The Raiders may want to move on from Carr and free up some cap space. It hasn’t seemed like the Raiders were big fans of Carr lately. Mainly since Gruden came to town. So it’s not out of the question that they may look to move on.

For the right price, I’d be willing to trade for Carr to either replace Trubisky or at the very least challenge him for the starting job. The guy has a good track record of injuries and just last year he put up 4054 yards with 21 TDs and 8 Int. That was with a truly horrendous receiving core. How many Raiders WRs can you name? Tyrell Williams? He had a crazy start to the year then disappeared. Plus, even though he only missed 2 games, I believe he was dealing with a nagging injury to finish the season. The point is, Carr made a lot out of a little.

These types of stories are going to continue all off-season, especially when athletes start posting cryptic pictures and tweets. Let’s see if the Bears make a move.

Should the Bears make an offer to the Raiders for Carr?