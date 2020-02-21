Bleacher Report names this tight end as ideal fit for Chicago Bears

One of the biggest needs for the Chicago Bears this offseason will be on the offensive side of the football. The rumors have been swirling regarding some potential quarterbacks such as Teddy Bridgewater and even Derek Carr, however the tight end position is indeed one of the more crucial ones to fix.

After striking out on second-round pick Adam Shaheen and seeing free-agent signing Trey Burton battle injuries, the Bears tight end position stunk in 2019. And that’s putting it nicely.

They failed to have a single player at the position record over 100 yards receiving for the season (!!!) and used a rotation of guys just to get through the season. But their answer could be in the free-agent market which has some interesting names.

Among them? Former Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper who Bleacher Report listed as the perfect fit for the Bears:

Hooper is exactly the type of performer the Bears currently lack. He can provide a reliable outlet to make life easier on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Granted, the 25-year-old tight end shouldn’t be viewed as a Travis Kelce-like difference-maker in head coach Matt Nagy’s scheme, but he’s the best option in thin free-agent and weak draft classes.

Hooper would be an immediate upgrade at the position and if Burton stays healthy, would give the Bears two legit pass-catching tight ends for next season. If Hooper doesn’t sign in Chicago, the Bears could take a look at Eric Ebron, Hunter Henry or even Tyler Eifert as potential fits.

With the signing of Demetrius Harris earlier in the week, the Bears at least addressed the Y-tight end role. Now they need to get a legit pass-catching option for this offense.