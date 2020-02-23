Chicago Bulls rookie Coby White reaches franchise rookie milestone

The Chicago Bulls haven’t had the season they had hoped for going into 2019-20 and another rebuild year but there have been some bright spots on the roster and one in particular as of late.

Rookie Coby White has had his ups and downs so far in his first season with the franchise but over the weekend, he put together a string of two games in which he was really impressive. White set a new career-high in points with 33 in the loss to Phoenix on Saturday and then followed it up by tying that career-high with 33 more on Sunday night in the win over Washington.

The string of back-to-back 33-point nights for White also helped him reach a milestone for the franchise. He became the first Bulls’ rookie to score 30-plus points two-straight games in his rookie season since Michael Jordan did so in 1984-85:

It’s not the first time White has reached a milestone in relation to Michael Jordan. In his freshman season at North Carolina, White broke Jordan’s freshman scoring record for the Tar Heels. White showed off his scoring ability in his one year with the Tar Heels, being able to score from anywhere on the court including the three-point line.

That’s not all either.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, White is the first rookie since the NBA started tracking stats in 1970-71 to score 30-plus points in consecutive points off the bench. That’s damn impressive.

White got off to a very hot start tonight, shooting 9 for 12 from the field for 26 points in the first half. While he only scored 7 points in the second half, White finished the game 11 of 18 from the field including 5 of 9 from the three-point line.

With this type of performance, it will be interesting to see if White will eventually get a shot at starting during this season. The Bulls are nowhere near the Playoffs and have just 20 wins, so it may not hurt to give him a shot.