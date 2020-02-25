Chicago White Sox ready for the season

After a busy winter, the Chicago White Sox are looking forward to the upcoming season in a bright mood. The White Sox had an eye-catching transfer saga over the winter as they made some exciting additions to an already impressive squad.

Having not had a winning season since 2012, the White Sox would be looking to make things go in their favor this time around. On the other hand, The Washington Nationals are one of the favorites to win the championship, and would want to stun everyone as they hope to be crowned champions for the second year running.

Rebuild nearly over

The Chicago White Sox have taken their rebuilding process very seriously over the years. It has been a gradual process with the club signing some important players over the last three years. They have brought in some young players who are already establishing themselves as important members of the squad. Cuban right-hander Norge Carlos Vera has also been signed by the White Sox for a highly lucrative deal. The additions of the All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel have raised expectations all around. These additions are a big boost to the confidence levels of the squad as well as the fans.

Big name signings

With the additions of Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal the levels of excitement have hit the roof. The Chicago White Sox have signed Luis Robert to a six-year deal. Nick Madrigal is another big signing made by the White Sox. Nick finished fourth in the overall pick in 2018 and will be in the majors soon. The Cuban right-hand pitcher, Norge Carlos Vera is another star signing that the Chicago White Sox have made.

Free-agent signings

The White Sox made some exciting free-agent signings in the winter. Yasmani Grandall is one of the most notable additions. Grandall will be joined by Edwin Encarnacion, Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez as well as Steve Cishek. These are some big names that will feature in the upcoming season for the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox would be hoping for a speedy recover for their star player Michael Kopech. The addition of the highly rated Norge Carlos Vera is another positive for the squad. Vera, at just 18 years of age has already pitched for the Cuban National team and will prove to be a massive asset for the team. The enthusiasm is almost contagious in the team and they should be an exciting watch for the rest of the season.

What to expect?

Fans of the game and those of the Chicago White Sox would be hoping that the signings made in the off-season gel well with the rest of the squad and contribute for the team. It is only a matter of time before all the young and established stars start to work in tandem and bring fruit for the team. After years of stagnancy, the White Sox look set to impress and excite.