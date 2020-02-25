Zach LaVine makes franchise history in win over Wizards

The Chicago Bulls snapped their eight-game losing streak with a big win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night in the United Center, doing so behind the performances of Coby White and Zach LaVine.

White scored 33 points for the second-straight game, making some Bulls rookie history in the process. But he wasn’t the only one to make process during the win.

Fellow guard Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting including going 6-of-12 from the three-point line. LaVine entered the game needing three three-pointers to break Ben Gordon’s single-season record for most three-pointers made in a single season in Bulls franchise history. It didn’t take him long to achieve that feat.

.@ZachLaVine now holds the #Bulls record for most 3-pointers in a season 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NpysL747OC — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 24, 2020

LaVine now has 178 three-pointers on the year and has been fantastic for the Bulls in his third season with the franchise. He was left out of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game and so far in this second half of the season has started to ball out and show why he belonged.

The Bulls are in the middle of a stretch and even today’s game doesn’t look promising with the team being the underdog, according to the latest NBA odds. Unfortunately, they are not going to be a playoff team as they have a few teams to leapfrog but going down the stretch, it would be nice to see this team show some progression.

With another disappointing year in what was supposed to be a step forward in the rebuild, LaVine has been a bright spot. Now it’s up to the organization to make the changes needed to get this thing in the right direction.

It has to happen eventually, right?