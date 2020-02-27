Report: Chicago Bears expected to pursue top tight end target

The Chicago Bears have some needs to address this offseason through both the 2020 NFL Draft and Free Agency period. But no position is in need of a change more than at tight end.

Chicago already agreed to terms with Demetrius Harris last week and they now may turn their attention to one of the top pass-catching tights set to be available in free agency.

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears are expected to pursue tight end Austin Hooper this offseason. Lieser published an article on the situation earlier on Thursday. Here is what he said on the situation:

The Bears are eying one of the biggest names on the free agent market to solve one of their biggest problems. Despite very limited salary-cap space and a highly paid tight end already on their roster, a source said they are planning to make a run at Falcons two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper when free agency opens next month. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said this week his team will not franchise tag Hooper, nor will it try to sign him to an extension before free agency. He will hit the open market as the best tight end available.

While they are still in a bit of a cap situation with a projected $26M to spend before the new CBA, Chicago will still target Hooper but the situation could get expensive.

Hooper will be one of the top tight ends available this offseason along with Eric Ebron, Hunter Henry and Tyler Eifert. The former Atlanta Falcons tight end could command $10M to $12M a year on this open market. That would hamstring the Bears at bit more with cap space but would provide that big Tier 1 Free-Agent splash.

The 25-year-old had a career year for the Falcons last season catching 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns.