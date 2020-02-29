Who is the favorite? Updated college basketball championship odds as February wraps up

As we wrap up the final week in February, it means one thing.

March Madness is soon upon us. The college basketball regular season will wrap up in just under two weeks and from there it will be over four weeks of tournament action including the conference tournaments. Teams will begin punching their tickets to the Big Dance and the Field of 68 will start to get filled out.

It’s been a wild college basketball season and if the tournament is anything like it, this year will be crazy. How many upsets will there be in the opening weekend? Is there a clear-cut favorite? Those are just some of the questions that will be answered very soon.

Going into March, the odds haven’t shifted much but it’s clear that there are at least 12-14 teams that can legitimately win it all come March. There will be plenty to bet on come March as it’s always one of the biggest sports betting months of the year.

For those looking how to bet NCAA Basketball, there are a couple of things to look at with these as odds do vary, so make sure you check SBS for the latest.

The favorites

Right now, it looks like both Baylor and Kansas are the two teams everyone has pegged as the favorites. Kansas is at +650 while Baylor and Gonzaga sitsat +900 as it stands now. Following them are:

Dayton +1400

Kentucky +1400

Louisville +1400

Duke +1500

Maryland +1600

San Diego State at +1600.

Others to consider of value

If you’re looking for some good value on potential winners and don’t want to take the favorites, which might be a good idea this year, check out some teams that could be of use for you. Hitting one of these futures could cash you in a lot of money.

Seton Hall +3300

Auburn +4000

BYU +7000

Texas Tech +7000

Obviously, the odds are going to change from now until the start of the conference tournaments and then will be updated again after those tournaments conclude.

If you’re lucky enough to get these numbers early on, you should jump on them especially the ones of value.