Ex-Cubs manager Joe Maddon praises White Sox rebuild

The Chicago Cubs executed their rebuild and reached their goal of winning the World Series back in 2016. While things have changed including a NLCS loss in 2017, Wild Card loss in 2018, missing the playoffs in 2019 and then not renewing Joe Maddon’s contract, the Cubs are hoping to get things back on track in 2020.

But on the other side of town, the Chicago White Sox are preparing for what could be a big season on the South Side.

The 2020 season is expected to be a step forward for the White Sox in their rebuild as the opening day lineup will feature some of their best young talented players. After a 72-89 record in 2019, the White Sox should be improved and contend for a Wild Card spot for most of the season. Their rebuild hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

Ahead of Sunday’s Spring Training matchup between the White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, former Cubs and current Angels manager Joe Maddon took the time to praise the White Sox rebuild.

Here is what Maddon said via the Chicago Sun-Times:

“I like what they look like,” Maddon said. “It’s a tough lineup, especially in that ballpark. As they pitch, they’re going to really ascend because they’re going to hit. All around the diamond, they’re kind of jacked up.” “Getting Grandal was a big play,” Maddon said. “[Yoan] Moncada developing like he has . . . he needed time. [Former Cubs prospect] Eloy [Jimenez], I’m a big fan. All around the diamond, [Tim] Anderson at shortstop. They’re pretty tough. They’ve done a nice job of putting it together with acquisitions in free agency, but they’ve done some nice homegrown stuff, too.”

Maddon knows a thing or two about rebuilds, being with the Cubs for theirs from 2015-2019. To hear him say he likes where the White Sox are headed should be positive for the South Siders as they get set to begin the season later this month.

For Maddon, he has a new home in Los Angeles on a talented Angels team that is trying to return to the playoffs under MVP Mike Trout. He might just be the best fit for that team, like he was for the Cubs.