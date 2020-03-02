Report: Chicago Bears standing pat with Trey Burton as TE1?

The Chicago Bears have some holes on their roster that they need to address this offseason and the first chance to do so will come in mid-March when the NFL Free Agency period officially opens.

One of those needs comes on the offensive side of the football at tight end, where production was scarce in 2019. Chicago used a few different players at the position and not a single one reached 100 yards receiving for the year. The rumors have surfaced that Chicago would like to add another tight end to the mix with one report signalling they will go after Austin Hooper, the top available target in free agency.

But on Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on the tight end position and what the Bears may do there. He noted that they could be content with Trey Burton being TE1:

I’m not saying Bears won’t go forward without supplementing at the position, but word is they’re OK with Trey Burton being the headliner there, on the belief that he’s just had a lot of bad injury luck the last couple years.

That’s interesting.

Since joining the Bears in 2018, Burton has played in 24 of a possible 33 games for the Bears, missing 8 this season. When healthy, Burton was reliable but the injury he suffered at the end of the 2018 season lingered into 2019.

Burton has 68 receptions for 653 yards and 6 touchdowns in his two seasons with Chicago.

Chicago already signed Demetrius Harris this offseason to serve primarily as a blocking tight end. But they still need a legit pass-catching option and with players like Hooper, Eric Ebron and potentially Hunter Henry available, it would be wise to add another player at the position who can contribute.