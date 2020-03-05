Chicago White Sox, Yoan Moncada agree to extension

The Chicago White Sox enter the 2020 MLB season with a lot of excitement surrounding their ballclub in what should be an exciting and important year in the rebuild.

Before the season starts later in March, Rick Hahn made sure to extend another one of his core pieces. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the White Sox and Yoan Moncada have agreed to a new five-year extension worth $70M:

3B Yoan Moncada in agreement with #WhiteSox on five-year extension with a club option, sources tell The Athletic. Dollars not yet known. Would potentially buy out two free-agent years. If option is exercised, Moncada would hit open market after age 30 season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 5, 2020

Source confirms: Moncada five-year extension is for $70M. Exercising of club option can bring total value to $90M. On it: @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 5, 2020

Wow. Talk about a steal at $70M for one of baseballs top emerging players.

The 24-year-old Moncada is a key piece to Chicago’s core and is entering his fourth season with the franchise. Moncada was acquired in the Chris Sale trade back in 2016 and was the big piece going back to Chicago from Boston. Moncada slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs, 79 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 2019 and has continued to get better each year in the White Sox organization.

With the Moncada extension, the White Sox have locked up key pieces of their roster through 2024: Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease, Eloy Jimenez, and Luis Robert.

The White Sox have the pieces now in place with their young talent to make a legit run at a World Series in the coming years. Get ready because it’s going to be an exciting time at Guaranteed Rate Field this Summer.