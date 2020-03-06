James Jones: Bears are ‘Super Bowl contenders’ with Derek Carr

The Derek Carr rumors have been quiet of late.

Just a few weeks ago the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback posted a cryptic Instagram featuring his former teammate and current Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack. As soon as Carr posted it, the rumors started swirling that he would welcome a trade to Chicago.

However, at the NFL Scouting Combine there was no real answer as to what the Raiders were planning on doing with Carr as general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden met the media. Sure, there is still a possibility Carr could end up in the Windy City and if he does, one former teammate thinks it will make the Bears a Super Bowl contender.

Former Green Bay Packers and Raiders wide receiver James Jones was asked who should pick up the phone and call the Raiders about Carr while appearing on a segment on NFL Network’s “Total Access”. Jones’ answer was the Bears and here is what he said:

“Listen, you have a big time defense. I’ve played Derek Carr, alright,” Jones said. “I wasn’t the fastest wide receiver and had the most catches in my career because he’s a special quarterback at throwing receivers open. You get with an offensive mind in Matt Nagy, you have a good running game, you have some receivers out there, and then you have a big time defense. So listen, you don’t have to win it just on your right arm. But Derek Carr is one of those quarterbacks that if you need him to win a game he can win a big game for you. He’s shown that over and over in his career. But Derek Carr with the Chicago Bears would make the Chicago Bears Super Bowl contenders. They are a quarterback away.”

Interesting.

We can see Jones’ point with the struggles Trubisky has had but do the problems root deeper? The Bears did struggle with the run game and outside of Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, the receiving core was a question mark.

Still, Carr would be an upgrade over Trubisky. Will the Bears make that call? Stay tuned.